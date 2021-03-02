Join the Mystery Ghost Bus for some fun with phantoms

The 13th of this month looks set to be spookier than any other for Gqeberha residents as the Mystery Ghost Bus returns to the city for a night of ghoulish ghost stories and some grub on the side.

Mark Rose-Christie, the owner and host of the annual tour, said due to Covid-19 2020's event had to be called off and 2021's instalment came with a bit of a twist.

The bus tour has become a “jaunt”, where you use your own vehicle to join a convoy, with some reading out the script while out-of-vehicle stops are still performed by the ghostly host.

Rose-Christie said the convoy would follow the same route as the bus did in previous years, adding that was not the only new aspect to 2021's once-off tour.

“We also now use free ghost hunting apps, where we show the guests how to download them onto their cellphones, which takes a few seconds.

“The electromagnetic fields and electronic voice phenomena we pick up are astounding, and the apps are very accurate,” he said.

“When we tried the jaunt in other cities, people brought picnic baskets with them, which adds to the fun.”

Some of the highlights are the soldier apparition at The Drill Hall and spectres at The Little Theatre and Fort Frederick, among many other spots, each with a unique story to tell.

And of course a pub stop at the Maritime Club and Richly House for a drink to calm the nerves before heading off to a few more locations.

Finally, the tour winds up at a cemetery by 10pm, long before curfew at midnight.

Rose-Christie advised those joining the tour to bring a torch, camera, umbrella and pub and grub money.

For bookings, price and all details, go to www.MysteryGhostProductions.co.za.

