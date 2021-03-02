News

Gqeberha — still time to object

New name for Port Elizabeth not a done deal yet

By Guy Rogers and Riaan Marais - 02 March 2021

The Gqeberha name is not permanent — yet.

Despite  arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa’s announcement on Eastern Cape name changes  giving the impression they were set in stone, residents and other interested parties still have about three weeks to register objections...

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
