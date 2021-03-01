Oyster Bay couple attacked in home, robbed of items worth R400,000

Police are hunting for five men who tied up an Oyster Bay couple, ransacked their house and made off with items worth about R400,000 at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the men had allegedly stormed onto the smallholding near St Francis Bay at about 11pm on Saturday.

Two were armed with firearms. They accosted the husband, 61, who was busy outside the house.

“He was then forced at gunpoint into the house and the couple were held at gunpoint and tied up with ropes. The suspects ransacked the house and made off in the couple’s bakkie with the items.

“The couple managed to free themselves and reported the matter to the police.

“Their vehicle was recovered abandoned on the R102.

“The husband was treated for minor injuries and his wife, 54, escaped unscathed.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Bongani Sisusa, at 060-378-9056 or 042-200-1817.

The information could also be shared anonymously via Crime stop on 08600-10111, Nkohli said.

HeraldLIVE