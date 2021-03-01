Mother and daughter found guilty of murder

Mother and daughter duo Christine and Chantell Russouw have been found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances in the Port Elizabeth High Court.



In handing down judgment on Monday morning, judge Elna Revelas found the versions put forward by the Russouws could not be possibly be true and the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt...

