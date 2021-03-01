Housebreaking suspect no match for canine cop

The swift response of a four-legged crime fighter led to the arrest of a housebreaking suspect at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the swift response from K9 unit members, in particular a Rottweiler named Rex, had resulted in the arrest of the 19-year-old suspect and the confiscation of metal and iron pipes.

“It is alleged that at about 11.20am, a member responded to a call from the security guard at a country club in Victoria Drive in Walmer [saying] that two suspects were in the building.

“The guard spotted them through the broken window.

“On arrival, the K9 members with their dogs secured the premises from all sides.

“One suspect was seen carrying metal and iron pipes and was ordered to stop.

“He ran back into the building. Rex was released, with his handler close behind him, and he apprehended the teenager,” Naidu said.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Naidu urged the community to come forward with any information which could led to the other suspect’s whereabouts.

HeraldLIVE