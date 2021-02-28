Two in court over killing of e-hailing taxi driver in New Brighton
Garrison Snayers's alleged killers have made their first court appearance in court.
Two men arrested for the robbery and murder of the 30-year-old Gqeberha e-hailing taxi driver will return to court on Thursday next week when they are expected to apply for bail. ..
