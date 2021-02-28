Six dead in Mthatha crash

Six people were burnt beyond recognition after their vehicle crashed into the boundary wall of a house in Mthatha on Sunday.

Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a BMW Sedan was entering Mthatha from Engcobo when the accident occurred on the corner of Sutherland and Blake streets at about 3am.

Binqose said the vehicle veered off the road, crashed into the wall and burst into flames.

He said the occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.

An inquest docket is under investigation.

