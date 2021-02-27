More rain on the cards for Saturday, warns weather service

The SA Weather Service has warned that the wet weather conditions which hit parts of Gauteng and Limpopo will most likely persist on Saturday.

Weather forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said there was a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers for parts of Limpopo and Gauteng.

Sunday has a 30% chance of wet weather.

From Monday, other provinces may experience some of the after-effects of the rainy weather.

Parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape face a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers as a cold front passes through.

A yellow (level 2) warning for wind with possible impact, including difficulty and risk of taking on water for personal water craft and small vessels, was issued for the coastal region between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Saturday.

Friday’s storm resulted in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga being covered in thick layers of ice as hail pelted down.