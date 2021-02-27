King Dalindyebo vows to shut down WSU, take back the land
One of the most powerful kings in former Transkei, AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, is accused of sending violent “rogues and vagabonds” to wage war against Walter Sisulu University (WSU).
The king’s hired men have already forcefully removed university staff, their academic material and furniture from the complex...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.