King Dalindyebo vows to shut down WSU, take back the land

PREMIUM

One of the most powerful kings in former Transkei, AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, is accused of sending violent “rogues and vagabonds” to wage war against Walter Sisulu University (WSU).



The king’s hired men have already forcefully removed university staff, their academic material and furniture from the complex...

