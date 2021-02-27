40m-high plume of water erupts from Motherwell main line as thieves strike

Lingelihle residents left soaking, miserable, as shacks and yards flooded

Residents of Lingelihle informal settlement in Motherwell NU29 woke up to a loud bang in the early hours of Friday as water erupted from a main supply line, blew off a large cement stopper and plumed 40m into the air.



The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said the incident had been caused by vandalism and theft of a valve. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.