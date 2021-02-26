Vaccination webinar gets to the point

Health experts spell out the facts about Covid-19 vaccine

PREMIUM

Even though the vaccine is now available in the Eastern Cape, medical experts say human behaviour is your best defence against the potentially deadly Covid-19 virus.



This was how Dr Aneshree Thaveer summarised the first Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Vax Fax webinar on Thursday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.