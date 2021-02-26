Robbery suspect killed in shootout with police

A 30-year-old man suspected of house robbery was killed in a shootout with police in KwaNobuhle on Thursday night.



Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the initial complaint came from a house in Dwangu Street where the homeowner alleged that two suspects entered the house about 10pm and robbed him of cash, a television and a blue Mazda 323...

