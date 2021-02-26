Nelson Mandela Bay girl, 5, grieves over slain mom
Family tells heartbroken child ‘a bad guy’ killed her mother
A five-year-old child believes her mom was killed by a bad guy — she just does not understand yet that the alleged perpetrator was her mother’s boyfriend, and someone she trusted.
After Transnet employee Nomfuneko Mdwayi, 39, was buried during an emotional send-off, the Kwazakhele family said this week they had to deal with their own trauma while trying to shield a sad little girl from the abhorrent truth...
