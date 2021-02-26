Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 cases drop below 100

For the first time since September, the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped below the 100 mark in Nelson Mandela Bay, with only 12 patients admitted in hospitals as of Wednesday.



While the news is good, municipal disaster management director Shane Brown has warned this is not the time to drop the ball as the figures could just as quickly rise...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.