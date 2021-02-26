Legendary Bay barber hangs up his scissors
Much-loved old school gentleman’s hairdresser retires after 51 years
Generations of men have enjoyed Terry Varfis’ quaint Greek barber shop, which was always filled with the smell of Greek coffee and biscuits.
This week, after 51 years in business, Varfis, who immigrated from Greece in 1970 and opened the all popular Terry’s Continental Hairdresser, has finally laid down his scissors to enjoy his much-needed retirement...
