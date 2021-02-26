Imminent closure of Nasrec field hospital will not disrupt Covid-19 treatment in Gauteng

Gauteng's health department says the closure of the Nasrec field hospital this weekend will not have a major impact on the future treatment of Covid-19 patients in Gauteng.

The closure is due to an expansion of the existing public health-care system by 4,265 additional beds and “evidence-based, scientific advice given by the provincial modelling team”.

Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said on Thursday there were no longer any scientific, statistical or clinical reasons to keep the facility open.

“We have always been guided by science through the modelling team and by projections from the WHO in our comprehensive health response to the pandemic. The closure of Nasrec field hospital will not have a major impact in the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” she said.

“The Gauteng department of health now has the capacity to operationalise 4,265 functional beds through its hospital infrastructure should the need arise.”