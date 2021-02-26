Dead or alive, we will get police killers, says Bheki Cele after visiting family of slain cops

Mystery surrounds the fatal shooting of two Pietermaritzburg police officers who died in a hail of bullets after being ambushed by gunmen in Taylors Halt, in the uMgungundlovu district of KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday night.

The couple, Sgt Makhosaze Mdlangathi, 33, and Sgt Mfikelwa Mtolo, 39, who were stationed at the Plessislaer and Richmond police stations, had spent the evening at the home of Mdlangathi's sister before they came under fire.

Police minister Bheki Cele visited the family of the slain officers in Richmond on Thursday with acting transport MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

Speaking at the Mdlangathi homestead in Richmond, Cele said that police assassinations and attacks needed to be addressed.

He added that the police will have to work tirelessly to bring the killers to book.

“Dead or alive — we'll have to find them. Someone will have to make sure that they surface. If we are lucky, we will know what happened,” said Cele.