Amathole district municipality officials ‘kicking back against intervention team’
Cogta MEC Nqatha slams ‘high levels of denial’ about problems at municipality
A provincial intervention team sent to the dysfunctional Amathole district municipality (ADM) is facing resistance from ADM leadership officials who are “in denial”, according to Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha.
He was speaking during a confused and conflicted Bhisho legislature portfolio committee on Wednesday night...
