Unpaid teacher produces fourth 100% pass for science

His love for teaching and passion for bettering the lives of rural pupils resulted in physical science teacher Sizwe Kubheka working for six months without getting paid.

Now his dedication has been rewarded after six of the pupils in his physical science class of 33 obtained distinctions while no-one failed the subject.

As a result, Kubheka, 35, a qualified mechanical engineer who teaches physical science at Thokoza High School in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, has been hailed as a hero by villagers. For the past four years his class achieved a 100% pass rate and he was also honoured as the best teacher in his district.

“I applied for teaching after I struggled to get employment in my profession. I started teaching physical science in grades 10, 11 and 12. I believed if the pupils can ace this subject they will be exposed to many opportunities,” he said.

