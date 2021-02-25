Tito throws billions at Covid

Mboweni finds funds for big vaccine drive, slashes spending, eases taxes

PREMIUM

With the largest tax shortfall on record looming, finance minister Tito Mboweni has managed to scrounge around and find billions of rand to fund a huge vaccination programme to shield the entire population against Covid-19 in the next two years.



In a surprising twist, Mboweni announced that taxpayers would not have to cough up for the vaccines and that the 2021/2022 budget had managed to reduce the tax burden on lower-and middle-income households...

