Sad day for SA when families die at the hands of loved ones, says Bheki Cele

Speaking about the man who was arrested, Bhekithemba said he was a “quiet and calm man who drank alcohol and spent a lot of time out with his friends”.

He said the man lived with him at his Dlangezwa home for a while but moved from Kranskop to Esikhawini for his job as a social worker.

“The reason he wanted a transfer was so that he could live closer to his two young children. So I gladly took him in because he is family. But as time passed he wanted to see them more, and he started spending more time in Nkanini. I still even have some of his clothes in my home,” Bhekithemba said.

Cele said the police ministry is concerned about the rising statistics of people who are murdered and raped in places where they should be safe.

“This is a home of six people who were supposed to feel safe inside their home. But they were killed there. We're trying to say that it should be a social issue that all respective institutions, departments and neighbours present here are supposed to work hard to prevent,” said Cele.

The minister's sentiments were echoed by the provincial social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, who said: “The murder of pensioners and children has caused pain to many of us. It is even very hard to believe that a person trained as a social worker can have the audacity to murder defenceless old people and children.”

Khoza said society at large had a duty to protect children and the elderly and that the circumstances surrounding the deaths were “shocking”.

