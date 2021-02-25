Old Summerstrand Hotel now student digs

City landmark converted into residence to serve NMU

PREMIUM

The old Summerstrand Hotel, a Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) landmark, is being converted into a 500-bed residence for Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students.



The residence, which is due to open in March, aims to provide safe and affordable accommodation close to campus — particularly for those on financial aid...

