NMU webinar to celebrate International Mother Tongue Day
SA actress Dr Gcina Mhlophe will share the magic of storytelling at a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) webinar to celebrate International Mother Tongue Day.
The legendary performance artist and educator will speak at the online launch of a new multilingual children’s story book on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.