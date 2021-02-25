'How are people supposed to survive?' - 8 reactions to Tito Mboweni's budget speech

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech failed to address major concerns like unemployment and adequately detail plans to grow the economy.

This is according to politicians and social media users who took to social media to weigh in on the minister's speech on Wednesday.

In his one-hour-long speech, the minister said the government has committed to investing R791.2bn towards infrastructure investment. It has partnered with the private sector to ensure its implementation and rollout.

Mboweni said this was important in attracting investors, who in turn support economic growth.