Bay drivers’ and learners’ licences bookings go online

Nelson Mandela Bay residents will be able to book driver’s licence renewals and learner’s licence applications online from Monday.

Safety and Security political head John Best said he was excited about the major milestone and hoped it would lessen the queues at the traffic department.

Residents can make a booking at www.online.natis.gov.za for renewals and applications.

Best said the process takes less than ten minutes.

“This will undoubtedly go a long way towards lessening the friction of wasting time in queues at these facilities to complete these important transactions.

“When I first took up this position in 2016, the streamlining of services at the traffic departments always ranked high on my priority list and now we reached a point where residents can take greater charge of the process.”

He said residents might experience “teething problems” when the system goes live on Monday but promised it would be improved.

For learners’ and drivers’ licences, residents would still be required to confirm the online booking within three days, get their eyes tested and pay the requisite transaction fee at selected traffic departments.

If the applicant does not do this within three days, the booking will be forfeited. The slot for that day will then go back online for use by other applicants.

Bay traffic and licencing head Warren Prins said terminals at the driving licence and testing centres in Korsten and Kariega (Uitenhage) were considered for online access as well as other digital solutions to provide access points in communities to further streamline services.

“It took numerous engagements with the department of transport, who in turn had to collaborate with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to present our interest to realise this project.

“I am excited that our hard work paid off in the end,” Mr Prins said.

For driver’s licence renewals, residents do not have to confirm the booking but they must be at the traffic department on the date given.

