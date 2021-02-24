'Responsive' Tiger Woods out of surgery to leg and ankle after car crash

Golfer Tiger Woods underwent a “long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle” at a Southern California hospital on Tuesday after suffering multiple leg injuries in a single-car rollover crash.

Woods's Twitter account posted an update on Tuesday night that included a statement from Dr Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Mahajan's statement read, “Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma centre.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia.

“Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”