Photo of Bay medic getting the jab has many feeling weak at the knees

Dishy doc laughs off social media hype

Port Elizabeth’s own “Dr McDreamy”, Adam Woodford, says there is in fact a Mrs Woodford, and that she sees him as more than just a piece of meat.



The registrar in internal medicine at Livingstone Hospital has opened up about the unsuspecting fame that came with a simple photograph of him receiving his Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week; a photo that left quite a few women — and men — hot under the collar. ..

