'Etwatwa serial rapist' strikes again in Ekurhuleni

A man suspected to be Ekurhuleni’s most prominent serial rapist has allegedly struck again.

Gauteng police began circulating an identikit of the man on Tuesday, saying he was suspected to be behind several rapes and attempted rape cases reported in the past few days.

“Police in Gauteng have mobilised maximum resources in the investigation of a rape that took place earlier [on Tuesday] in Crystal Park, Ekurhuleni, including offering a cash reward to anyone who can urgently assist with information that could lead to the apprehension of the alleged serial rapist believed to be in his late 20s,” police said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the same suspect may be behind the attempted rape of a woman in Crystal Park on Monday as well as a rape that took place last week in Etwatwa.”