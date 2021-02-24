Convicted murderer Sizwe Jika faces another charge
Convicted murderer Sizwe Jika, who is already serving life in prison, , is expected back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday on charges linked to another murder.
Jika, 29, is accused of murdering Ann Ferreira, 83, whose body was found in the kitchen of her Kuruman Kloof Road home in Summerstrand...
