Convicted murderer Sizwe Jika faces another charge

Convicted murderer Sizwe Jika, who is already serving life in prison, , is expected back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday on charges linked to another murder.



Jika, 29, is accused of murdering Ann Ferreira, 83, whose body was found in the kitchen of her Kuruman Kloof Road home in Summerstrand...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.