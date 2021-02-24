News

Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg

By TimesLIVE - 24 February 2021
The water supply to many parts of Johannesburg will be disrupted for about 30 hours from 1pm on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Rand Water has warned Johannesburg residents who fall under Johannesburg Water to be prepared for their taps to run dry at the weekend.

The flow of water will be cut from 1pm on Saturday and most likely be restored only on Sunday evening.

“This is to replace a 800mm valve and bypass valve,” Rand Water said, adding that affected residents should plan accordingly. “Johannesburg Water has planned to place water tanks to assist when the reservoir levels reach critical levels to minimise the impact,” it said.

Areas that would be affected are:

Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Alberts Kroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Rossmore, Hursthill, Westbury, Montclare, Melville, Emmarentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Berario, Fairlands, Northcliff 4, 10, 16, 17 & 22, Maridale, Sophiatown, Newclare, Constantia Kloof, Florida Noord and Janhofmeyr.

Water tanks will be sent to the following points:

  1. Alwayn Rd & Babiana Street
  2. Commando & Main Rd Revelea
  3. Jukskei Drive & Wilhemina Hokins
  4. Japura village cnr of Erythrin for Senior Citizens — Riverlea
  5. Crown Informal Settlement
  6. BP service station Cnr Gordon Rd & Bergbron
  7. Bergbron & Whiteridge
  8. Brixton Police Station (Cnr High & Mercury)
  9. Crosby Clinic
  10. Rahima Moosa Hospital
  11. Slovo Park informal settlement (Coronationville)
  12. Kathrada informal settlement (Newclare)
  13. Edward Street (Sophiatown)
  14. No 46 Wilma Street (Montclare)
  15. Riverlea Recreation Centre
  16. Quellerina and Florida Glen truck will roam in the area
  17. Sophiatown Clinic fire truck will roam in the area
  18. Hellen Joseph Hospital water tanker is there to pump water to the hospital.
  19. Cnr Mimosa and Willow roads
  20. Cnr Taibos & Acacia roads
  21. Cnr Weltevreden and Shaka roads
  22. Cnr Golf Glub Terrace and Joachim van Pletzen — Constantia Kloof
  23. Bertha Ave — Florida Noord
  24. Bruno Street — Florida Noord
  25. Louanna Street — Constantia Kloof
  26. 26 Okkerneut — Constantia Kloof.

