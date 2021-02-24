An app a day kept bad marks away
Two of the top matriculants at Sanctor High School in Bethelsdorp used the Forest mobile application to motivate each other to study for their final exams.
The result? They bagged seven distinctions between them...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.