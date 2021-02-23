News

'You've been through hell and back, but did it' — Mzansi toasts the matric class of 2020

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 23 February 2021
This year's matric pass rate is 76,2%. File image.
This year's matric pass rate is 76,2%. File image.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Many have taken to social media to congratulate the class of 2020 after the national matric results were released.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the results on Monday. She said she was fairly pleased with the pass rate of 76.2%, a decline from 81,3% obtained in 2019.



The Free State was the top-performing province followed by Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The TL was soon filled with messages praising teachers and pupils for their achievements.

“On all accounts, 2020 was a challenging year for learners and particularly matriculants. Congratulations to all who celebrate their success. We wish them well for the next steps on their journey. Thank you also to the many committed teachers,” tweeted Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Others left words of encouragement for those who are disappointed with their results.

LISTEN | Two-thirds of 2020 academic year was lost to Covid-19 school closures

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald #FORYOU
Dizi Africa - Valentine's Day

Most Read

X