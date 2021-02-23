WATCH LIVE | Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane delivers SOPA

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will detail how infrastructure projects will get the stagnant economy moving again when he delivers the state of the province address on Tuesday.

While giving a media briefing on Monday, his spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said the premier would focus on infrastructure projects which are expected to create much-needed jobs.

Mabuyane will deliver the Sopa virtually because of Covid-19 and with the pandemic having disrupted everything, it will be interesting to see how much was achieved from his 2020 address.