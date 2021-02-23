'Time for prayer and hope is over': 2020 matrics reflect on crazy year ahead of results

The matric class of 2020 is hoping for the best, waiting with bated breath for their results on Tuesday.

Wisely Budzwa, a matric pupil from Pretoria, was feeling a little less anxious on Monday after basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that Gauteng had achieved a pass rate of 88.4%.

“I feel happy and have faith that I have hopefully done well with my exams,” she said.

The 19-year-old thought at one point that she was not going to complete her matric year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I almost believed that we were not going to write. We didn’t write the June exams so I had lost hope that we were going to be matriculants of 2020 and write our exams and get results,” she said.

Motshekga said on Monday afternoon that SA’s national matric pass rate for 2020 had dropped by 5.1 percentage points. A total of 440,702 grade 12 pupils passed the 2020 matric exams.

Budzwa plans to qualify as a pharmacist and has already applied at a university in Gauteng.

Eesa Omar who said “I do” just after writing his final exams is hoping for two or three distinctions.

“It is always ... where you wish you could have prepared better but it is what it is, we just have to hope for the best. The time for praying and hoping is over, it's do or die,” he said.

Omar said 2020 was stressful for pupils. “It was a crazy year. I think I went to school about 20 to 25 days last year because of the virus, so this meant that as a matric learner you had to self-study. Circumstances were as they were for everyone,” he said.

He also plans to study. “I have been working full time since January. When I get my results I am planning to study BCom through Unisa during the second semester. I will probably check my results online,” Omar said.

Romeo Kija Shay said 2020 was a bit tough due to Covid-19.

“It was tough but we managed. I think I did well because I have never failed so it is not really in my mind. I am just positive that I will pass. I am going to study tourism management at the university,” he said.

The 21-year-old said he will wait to get his result via SMS.

TimesLIVE