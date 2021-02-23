News

Taxi drivers strike over unpaid Covid funds

By Guy Rogers - 23 February 2021

Traffic was brought to a standstill across parts of Port Elizabeth on Tuesday as irate taxi operates blockaded roads, claiming they were owed money in relation to Covid-19 relief funding.

Hundreds of taxi operators burnt tyres and placed rocks along the Strand Street taxi rank as well as along Stanford Road near Mercantile Hospital...

