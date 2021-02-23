Taxi drivers strike over unpaid Covid funds
Traffic was brought to a standstill across parts of Port Elizabeth on Tuesday as irate taxi operates blockaded roads, claiming they were owed money in relation to Covid-19 relief funding.
Hundreds of taxi operators burnt tyres and placed rocks along the Strand Street taxi rank as well as along Stanford Road near Mercantile Hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.