Taxi, buses, car go up in flames in KwaDwesi protest
While some KwaDwesi residents claimed it was service delivery protests, others blamed criminal elements in the community for the chaos that led to two busses and three other vehicles being destroyed in and around Old Uitenhage Road on Monday.
Two Algoa busses and a Tata Indica were torched on the intersection where Mkwenkwe Street meets Mission Arterial Road...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.