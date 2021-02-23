Strand street taxi rank area still tense
Police say taxi protest action is still under way in Central around the Russell Road rank and the situation is tense.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said at 3pm on Tuesday most of the roads that had been blocked off were open again but some protesters had not moved on...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.