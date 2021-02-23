Satellite tags track Crabeater seals’ long journey home

It’s never been documented before but now scientists will be able to track the homeward journey of two crabeater seals released off Port Elizabeth on Friday.



The hope is they’re going to head back to Antarctica but only time and science will tell, Bayworld marine biologist and seal specialist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said on Monday...

