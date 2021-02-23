'Harvard, here I come': consistency & planning pay off for KZN's top matriculant

Also speaking at the event, provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala congratulated the 2020 “class of steel”, which defied the odds to make it to this moment — rising beyond circumstances and excelling during a pandemic.

Before presenting the results, Mshengu paid tribute to the 253 teachers and 38 non- teaching staff who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 related illnesses.

“The 2020 NSC results are dedicated to our front-line soldiers who died with their boots on — those are our teachers and non-teaching employees who succumbed to the coronavirus complications,” said Mshengu.

Zikalala said the provincial government and the people of KZN were proud of the matric class of 2020.

“We are gathered here to congratulate and celebrate our learners in the class of 2020 who have made us so proud under very trying circumstances. The 2020 cohort of learners has been tested not only through exams and the usual tests but by the pandemic of unimaginable proportions in human living memory,” he said.

From a total of 183,276 candidates who sat for the examinations, 104,985 passed, making KwaZulu-Natal the province with the most successful candidates in 2020.

“We acknowledge all candidates who have passed and those who excelled by earning distinctions and the best available symbols. Your hard work has paid off and the future awaits you beyond the classroom of 2020,” said Mshengu.

Mshengu said the province enjoyed an upward trajectory for passing mathematics, having moved up to 51% from 47% the previous year.

“This is a good sign for a province like ours which has a desire to produce many learners with good results in mathematics,” said Mshengu.

