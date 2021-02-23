Convicted murderer Bailey's sentencing postponed
Sentencing proceedings in the trial of convicted murderer Granwill Bailey was postponed in the Port Elizabeth high court on Tuesday.
Bailey, 24, was convicted on Friday on one count of murder, one of attempted murder and one count each for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after the judge presiding over the matter found Bailey’s version of events were not reasonably possibly true...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.