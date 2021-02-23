Convicted murderer Bailey's sentencing postponed

Sentencing proceedings in the trial of convicted murderer Granwill Bailey was postponed in the Port Elizabeth high court on Tuesday.



Bailey, 24, was convicted on Friday on one count of murder, one of attempted murder and one count each for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after the judge presiding over the matter found Bailey’s version of events were not reasonably possibly true...

