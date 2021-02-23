Coega to be Eastern Cape gas hub, says premier
Environmentalist questions the move, saying wind farms or solar power were better options
With SA deep in an energy crisis, the government is looking at gas-to-power as an option to address the country’s electricity woes.
And in the Eastern Cape, Coega is being positioned a gas hub in the province...
