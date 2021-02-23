Closing arguments to be heard in chest freezer murder case
Closing arguments in the trial of mother-and-daughter murder accused Christine and Chantell Russouw are due to start on Wednesday, after the defence called its final witness on Tuesday.
Warrant Officer Frederick de Kock had told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday that contrary to claims by the two women, he was not told about any murder that took place at their Kabega Park home when he responded to a complaint of a suspicious person at the property...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.