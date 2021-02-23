Closing arguments to be heard in chest freezer murder case

Closing arguments in the trial of mother-and-daughter murder accused Christine and Chantell Russouw are due to start on Wednesday, after the defence called its final witness on Tuesday.



Warrant Officer Frederick de Kock had told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday that contrary to claims by the two women, he was not told about any murder that took place at their Kabega Park home when he responded to a complaint of a suspicious person at the property...

