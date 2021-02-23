MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now

News

By Staff writer - 23 February 2021
Check your results now on our matric website at the link provided below.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2/TimesLIVE

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams. The matric class of 2020 have achieved a pass rate of 76.2%‚ a drop from 81.3% in the previous year. 

PLEASE NOTE: Western Cape results will only be released after 12pm today.

>> Click here to check your matric results

HOW IT WORKS: Enter your exam number to see your results along with comparative statistics about your school and your province.

You can also type your school's name to see more information about how your entire class performed, and see how your province fared.

The results are brought to you in partnership with Stadio Higher Education, the specialist in contact learning and distance learning in SA.

Stadio has brought together four prestigious institutions with more than a century's collective experience in providing quality, affordable higher education.

It offers more than 50 accredited qualifications across five faculties and 10 campuses via contact, distance and blended learning. Read more here.

