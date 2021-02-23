Algoa temporarily withdraws buses after arson attacks

Algoa Bus Company has temporarily withdrawn its services after several violent incidents which saw two of its buses torched on Monday.

Mack Windvogel, a dispatcher at the company’s Neave Industrial headquarters, confirmed on Tuesday that staff had received an e-mail from CEO Sicelo Duze notifying them of the decision.

Duze said in the notification that the company had been left with no option but to suspend services.

“Our service will be withdrawn for the duration of today [Tuesday] due to the unrest in Port Elizabeth, Dispatch and Uitenhage.

“We view this as a responsible decision for the safety of our passengers and employees.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the interruption.

“We will endeavour to provide a service tomorrow provided there is no protest action taking place on our routes,” Duze said.

In the KwaDwesi area on Monday, five vehicles, including two buses, were torched.

Residents said the culprits were either residents protesting against the non-delivery of promised electricity connections, or criminals taking advantage of the protest.

