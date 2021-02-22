Weeping Bay residents line streets to pay respects to murdered e-hailing taxi driver Garrison Snayers
The wife of slain Port Elizabeth e-hailing taxi driver Garrison Snayers sobbed as she, along with their two children, looked down at the flowers and wooden cross that were placed on the very spot where he was murdered days before.
Balloons with the words “I love you” were first placed with the cross by Snayers’s wife Farren and their children, Gabby, 7, and Macah, 4. ..
