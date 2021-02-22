Two busses set alight in KwaDwesi

Motorists are warned to take care along Old Uitenhage Road as alleged protest action turned violent early on Monday morning.

Morning commuters were left stranded after two Algoa busses were set alight in KwaDwesi around 5:30am.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, the busses were on their way to pick up passengers when the incident occurred.

“According to the two bus drivers, they were still alone in their busses and on their way to collect passengers. A group of people [allegedly] blocked the busses in the street and demanded the drivers to get out. The busses were then set on fire and the drivers allowed to run away,” Beetge said.

The busses were completely destroyed.

Beetge said the culprits fled the scene as soon as the busses were burning.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged by the police to contact the KwaDwesi police station at 071 362 8707 or 08600 10111.

