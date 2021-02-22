News

Controversial amaBhaca 'king' Thandisizwe Madzikane II Diko has died at 43

By Lulamile Fen - 22 February 2021
The Dikos Picture TWITTER/athi gelebe
The Dikos Picture TWITTER/athi gelebe
Image: TWITTER

Senior traditional leader and self-styled king of the AmaBhaca, Nkosi Thandisizwe Madzikane II Diko, 43, husband of controversial suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, has died in a hospital in East London.

There are few details available on the exact nature of the illness that led to his death on Sunday, which was confirmed to HeraldLIVE sister publication, DispatchLIVE, by royal family members.

“His death took us by surprise, usizimele usibali. This has left us devastated'' said his brother-in-law, Prince Vuluthuba Sangoni.

Diko was controversially awarded R139 million in PEE tenders which were red-flagged. The Special Investigating Unit is still attempting to recover some of the funds.

The is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

ALSO READ

'It's the obsession for me' - Khusela Diko hits back as lookalike sparks rumours she's back in office

Diko faced backlash after speculation that she was back in the office, following a photo being shared of an unidentified woman seen standing behind ...
News
1 week ago

Special Tribunal sets aside controversial PPE contract awarded to Diko-affiliated company

The Special Tribunal on Thursday ordered that a tender for supply of goods awarded to Ledla Structural Development - a company linked to presidency ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald #FORYOU
Dizi Africa - Valentine's Day

Most Read

X