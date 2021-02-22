Cogta MEC urges Buffalo City workers to resume talks

Court has forbidden violent disruption and property destruction

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has implored disgruntled Buffalo City Metro employees to return to the negotiating table after last week's disruptions to the work programme.



Speaking to the Dispatch over the weekend, Nqatha expressed his concern over the strike, which saw some major roads in East London, Mdantasane and King William’s Town blocked by protesting workers who, ignoring Covid-19 regulations, burnt tyres and disrupted municipal services...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.