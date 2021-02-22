Big Bay welcome for Cape gospel singer Rubain

Fans of popular Cape Town gospel musician Jonathan Rubain came out in droves to watch him perform live in Uitenhage and Port Elizabeth’s northern areas at the weekend.

This was his second visit to Nelson Mandela Bay in February to promote his new CD, Koortjies. His first visit included only Port Elizabeth.

The KykNet & Kie show Koortjies met Jonathan Rubain host said he had returned to the Bay because of the support he received from his fans.

“I am happy to be here,” he said.

“I am on a national tour to promote and sell my album. The entertainment industry was one of the industries hit hardest during the lockdown.

“By the grace of God I could record an album.

“We received our first 1,000 CDs four days before Christmas and on Christmas Eve it was sold out.

“We then had to order another 1,000 in January and after visiting three towns, those copies were sold out.

“We started posting it on Facebook and people from all over the country invited us to come to their provinces and cities.”

Rubain said he hoped to inspire people with the 13-track album as everyone went through difficult times in 2020.

“Young people are still inspired to perform gospel music. I think we are at a very good place.”

The support of the television show had been amazing, he said.

“It came at the right time. The show started a week after the president announced the lockdown.

“Every time I meet people who share how the show inspires them in a world that is dark and uncertain, I realise just how much it motivated them.”

Rubain said the next season of Koortjies met Jonathan Rubain would kick off on Easter Sunday.

