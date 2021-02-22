Author launches two new books to celebrate Mother Language Day

Motherwell literacy trainer and author Madoda Ndlakuse has written two books which he is launching on Monday, in celebration of International Mother Language Day which was celebrated on Sunday.



Ndlakuse has written a collection of poetry Iingcinga Zendoda (Thoughts of a Man) and a collection of short stories, Mhla latsh’iBhayi (When Port Elizabeth Went up in Smoke)...

